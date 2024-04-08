Benin Management CORP Lowers Stock Position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SR Bancorp were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRBK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRBK traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.45. 3,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,859. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

SR Bancorp Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

