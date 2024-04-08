Benin Management CORP Sells 1,125 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 632,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,147. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.