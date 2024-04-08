Benin Management CORP Sells 290 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,390. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.33. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

