Benin Management CORP Sells 624 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

