Benin Management CORP Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

