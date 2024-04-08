Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

