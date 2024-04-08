Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $324.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $494.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $116,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,142,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,866,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $62,351,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

