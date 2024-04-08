Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.30

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 56369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7851782 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.