BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $890.11 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $71,674.97 or 0.99963658 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $890.11 million and $1.22 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,384.59464098 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,154,969.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.