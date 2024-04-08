BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $895.91 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $72,141.53 or 1.00050813 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $895.91 million and $1.21 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00014457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00017820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00131886 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,384.59464098 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,154,969.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.