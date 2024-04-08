Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00068755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00039808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017142 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.