Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.18. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,495,797 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.62.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 305,681 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.