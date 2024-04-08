BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.19 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00014593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00016578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,641.83 or 1.00010716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,079,585,449 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000123 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

