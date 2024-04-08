Bittensor 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.16 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and $32.16 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for approximately $580.66 or 0.00806963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,561,661 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,551,688. The last known price of Bittensor is 556.60990736 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $14,612,649.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.