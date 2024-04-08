Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$87,520.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.81. 77,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,029. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.19.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650794 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

