BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.68 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

