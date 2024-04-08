BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

