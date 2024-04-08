Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.97.

NYSE BX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.50. 281,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,514,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

