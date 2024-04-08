Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 186,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,089. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.