Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 222,033 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VPL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,760. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

