Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 157,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.94. 760,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

