Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.30. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

