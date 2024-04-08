Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.12. 7,393,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544,266. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

