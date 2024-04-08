Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,116. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

