Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,024 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

ZTS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 420,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,560. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

