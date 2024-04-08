Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 6,474 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

URNM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. 129,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

