Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.40 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.09 and a 200-day moving average of 14.70.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

