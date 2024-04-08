Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

