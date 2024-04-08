Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bancroft Fund worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 162.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 127.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:BCV opened at $15.54 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

