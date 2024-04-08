Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,231.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

