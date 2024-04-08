Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 2,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $242.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

