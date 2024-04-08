Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.