Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.