Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Blue Bird worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 783.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 245.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 361,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock worth $139,735,973. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

