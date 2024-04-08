BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) a C$13.00 Price Target

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$13.00 target price from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.34.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5294748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile



Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

