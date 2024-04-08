BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$124.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Dollarama stock opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

