BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$121.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA opened at C$112.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$115.14.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.