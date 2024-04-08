BMO Capital Markets Increases IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $4.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 903,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

