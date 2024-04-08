BNB (BNB) Market Cap Hits $87.81 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $587.21 or 0.00817316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $87.81 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,928 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
