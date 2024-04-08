BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.36 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

