BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.36 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
