Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given a C$95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.78.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBD.B opened at C$59.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$72.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.54.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

