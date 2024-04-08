Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given a C$95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.78.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
