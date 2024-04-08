BrightView (NYSE:BV) Given “Sell” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BV. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get BrightView alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV

BrightView Trading Up 4.1 %

BrightView stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.