Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $56.02

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Comerica

Insider Activity at Comerica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.