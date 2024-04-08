Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Price Target at $2.76

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Fisker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fisker

Fisker Trading Down 28.1 %

Shares of FSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 278.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 918,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fisker by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.