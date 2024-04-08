Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $5.53

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,786 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

