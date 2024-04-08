Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $7.58

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.57.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marqeta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta
Marqeta Price Performance
Marqeta stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marqeta
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.