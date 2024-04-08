Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $109.71

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.71.
VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
NYSE:VAC opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
