Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $110.05

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 60.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $192,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $86.83 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

