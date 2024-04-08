Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$135.38

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

TSE:TIH opened at C$133.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$133.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.70.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.3092933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

