Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

